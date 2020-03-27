Disney Parks to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

The Walt Disney Company announced today that Disneyland Resort and WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort will remain closed until further notice due to the virus pandemic.

According to the announcements resort and parks cast members will continued to be paid through April 18, extending the original deadline of late March.

A statement released by the company says, "While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of virus, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort will remain closed until further notice. The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18."

The company shuttered its Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Japan parks in January, though Many shops and restaurants at Shanghai Disneyland have since reopened.

It has been estimated that Disney is looking at losses of approximately $35 million each day from park closures.





