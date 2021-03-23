Disney Media & Entertainment Announces Updates to Summer Film Release Schedule

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution TODAY announced new release details for a number of titles on Walt Disney Studios' upcoming slate of films. The announcement updates rollout details for the forthcoming Disney live-action "Cruella," Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," and Disney and Pixar's "Luca," and also includes revised premiere dates for several other titles.

"Today's announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company's unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Following the successful release of "Raya and The Last Dragon," the highly anticipated live-action film "Cruella" and Marvel Studios' long-awaited "Black Widow" will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on Friday, May 28 and on Friday, July 9, respectively.

Similar to the launch of Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-nominated "Soul" that delighted Disney+ subscribers during the holidays, Disney and Pixar's "Luca" will stream directly in homes worldwide exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 18, as a special offering to kick-off the summer season. In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically, with premiere dates to be announced.

Theatrical release dates also shifted for several additional upcoming films. New release dates include: