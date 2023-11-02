Disney Junior Brings Holiday Cheer to Kids and Families With Festive Programming Premiering Throughout the Season

The programming will be beginning FRIDAY, NOV. 24, through SUNDAY, DEC. 31.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Disney Junior, home to some of the most beloved series for preschoolers, will present “Disney Junior Magical Holidays,” an abundance of festive programming for the whole family to enjoy beginning FRIDAY, NOV. 24, through SUNDAY, DEC. 31.

The programming will include the premiere of new stop-motion shorts “Mickey’s Christmas Tales” on MONDAY, NOV. 27 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, which follow Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they celebrate the holiday season.

Additionally, “Disney Junior Music: Holiday Jams,” a digital EP featuring holiday music from “SuperKitties,” “Pupstruction” and “Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie,” is set for release on Walt Disney Records on Friday, Nov. 17.

Holiday episodes and specials premiering all season long include the following:

“Firebuds: Blizzard Buds/Parade Escapade”

Wednesday, Nov. 1, on Disney+; Thursday, Nov. 30 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

The Buds brave a blizzard to reunite a family for Christmas. Then, the Firebuds take part in the Motopolis New Year’s Day parade. Harvey Guillén (“Mickey Mouse Funhouse”) guest stars as Uncle Tad in “Blizzard Buds” and LaChanze (Broadway’s “The Color Purple”) recurs as Jayden’s mom, Jenna, in “Parade Escapade.”

“Mickey Saves Christmas” — Extended Version

Saturday, Nov. 25 (8:00 p.m. EST), on Disney Channel

In this extended version of last year’s stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie and their pals travel to the North Pole to save Christmas when Pluto causes Santa to lose all his presents.

“Mickey’s Christmas Tales: Starstruck”

Monday, Nov. 27 (10:25 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Nov. 29, on Disney+

Mickey, Minnie and their pals celebrate the holiday season. The five stop-motion shorts are a collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. John Harvatine IV (“The Simpsons”) serves as director.

“Me & Mickey: Decorating for Christmas”

Monday, Nov. 27 (9:55 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Disney+

Mickey decorates his Christmas tree.

“Pupstruction: Pupstruction Saves Christmas/Pupstruction on Ice”

Monday, Nov. 27 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 20, on Disney+

Santa Paws’ sleigh crashes on Christmas Eve and needs help delivering toys. Then, when it snows in Petsburg, the ice makes everything slippery.

“Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie: Campground Christmas”

Monday, Nov. 27 (10:55 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

Minnie and Daisy’s friends get stuck in the snow while headed to the campsite for Christmas.

“SuperKitties: Merry Mousemas” — 22-Minute Special

Tuesday, Nov. 28 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 6, on Disney+

When Cat Burglar steals Christmas gifts from all over Kittydale, the SuperKitties have to recover the stolen presents. Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) reprises his role as Cat Burglar.

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Minnie’s Snow Ball/The Snow Princess”

Wednesday, Nov. 29 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Disney+

A winter storm changes Minnie’s plans for a picnic in Fairy Square. Then, Minnie and her friends hope the Snow Princess will visit the snow castle at Winter Mountain.

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Santa’s Crash Landing” — 22-Minute Special

Friday, Dec. 1 (10:00 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Disney+

When Santa crash lands in Funhouse Forest, Mickey, Minnie and the gang help him deliver presents to Majestica, Halloweenville and Winter Mountain. Brock Powell (“Mickey Saves Christmas”) guest stars as Santa.

“Me & Mickey: Dreidel Play”

Monday, Dec. 4 (9:25 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

Mickey shares some of his favorite Hanukkah traditions, including playing a game of dreidel.

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: A Hat-Bachi Hanukkah/A Snow-Drop Summer”

Saturday, Dec. 9 (7:15 a.m. EST), on Disney Junior

When Hattie realizes he is not a natural hat-bachi chef, Alice encourages him not to give up. Then, Alice and her friends get carried away making their own snow and must warm up Wonderland.

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Piglet and the Snow Bear”

Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:25 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior; same day on Disney+

Pooh and Piglet make a Snowbear together but worry that he will get lonely outside.

“Me & Mickey: New Year’s Eve”

Friday, Dec. 29 (9:25 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

Mickey and Minnie say hello to the new year.

Photo: Disney Junior



