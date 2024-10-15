Disney Jr. Greenlights IRON MAN Animated Preschool Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney Jr. has announced the greenlight for “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,” the first preschool Iron Man series which will feature a young Tony Stark (Iron Man) and his world-saving besties, Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk). The young trio work together to make the world a better place, protecting their city and each other. From Disney Branded Television, the series is currently in production and slated for a summer 2025 premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+. The new series is part of Disney and Marvel’s expanded strategy to introduce these iconic Avengers characters and stories to a new generation of fans.

“We’re thrilled to introduce ‘Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends’ to preschoolers on Disney Jr. and Disney+, expanding their connection to the iconic Marvel universe,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Partnering with Brad and the Marvel Studios team on this series allows us to bring the incredible legacy of Iron Man to a whole new generation, sparking young imaginations with characters that embody courage, teamwork, and creativity.”

Brad Winderbaum, head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, said: “Iron Man is the character that launched Marvel Studios and will always be especially beloved here as the hero that made the MCU possible. That’s why we’re so excited to partner with the incredible team at Disney Branded Television and bring Iron Man to a new audience. Together we are building a series that introduces the most brilliant scientists and inventors in the Marvel Universe as they share in fun armored adventures.”

“Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. To help them in their Super Hero endeavors, they each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them each enhanced super-strength. In addition, Iron Man has a Nano-Shield; Ironheart has a Heartbeat Bubble forcefield to protect people, and Iron Hulk has his strong Iron Boom clap and Iron Hulk Stomp. They work out of their beachfront base, Iron Quarters (IQ), under the supervision of their superpowered android, Vision, and their furry pup, Gamma, who has her very own Iron Pup suit and accompanies the Iron Friends on many of their adventures.

The series stars Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), Kapri Ladd (“Danger Force”) and Aidyn Ahn (“Kids Say the Darndest Things”) as the voices of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), respectively. David Kaye (“Transformers”) voices the role of Vision, and Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”) voices Gamma. Additional characters and casting will be announced at a later date.

From Disney Branded Television, “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” is executive produced by Sean Coyle (“Puppy Dog Pals”) and Harrison Wilcox (“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”). James Eason-Garcia (“Pupstruction”) is co-executive producer and story editor, Alex Cichon (“Lego Marvel: Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom”) is supervising producer, Ashley Rideout (“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”) is producer, and Michael Dowding (“Hello Ninja”) is supervising director. The series is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.

Photo credit: Marvel

