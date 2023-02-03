Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Drops 'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' Soundtrack

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Original Soundtrack with music by Scott Michael Smith and Michael Dean Parsons ("Sketchbook") is out today.

About "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return"

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" showcases the making of Lucasfilm's original limited series for Disney+, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."

This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen-and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles.

Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way.

Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique-the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Listen here:



