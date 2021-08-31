Disney Channel's THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE Gets Early Season Two Greenlight

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of animated buddy-comedy "The Ghost and Molly McGee" ahead of its series premiere on Friday, October 1, on Disney Channel, following the debut of the new Disney Channel Original Movie, Under Wraps. Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures), along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible).

The series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery. The first season will also welcome guest stars Kelsey Grammer (Cheers), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Jane Lynch (Glee). New episodes roll out Saturdays (9:00 a.m. ET) through Nov. 27 on Disney Channel, with episodes available in October on Disney+.

Joining the previously announced lead voice cast-Ashly Burch as Molly McGee and Dana Snyder as Scratch-the additional main series voice cast includes Jordan Klepper (Klepper) as THE VOICE of Pete, Molly's anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as THE VOICE of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly's creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as THE VOICE of Darryl, Molly's mischievously entrepreneurial brother.