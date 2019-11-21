Disney Channel Orders Second Season of Animated Fantasy-Comedy THE OWL HOUSE

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of animated fantasy-comedy "The Owl House" ahead of its series premiere FRIDAY, JAN. 10 (8:45 p.m. EST), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Created and executive-produced by Dana Terrace (Disney's "DuckTales"), the series follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

Coinciding with the series premiere, the DisneyNOW app will unveil an adventure game set in the supernatural world of "The Owl House," where players can join Luz on her mission to become a witch by completing tasks, collecting relics and playing mini-games. New shorts featuring Luz, Eda and King will begin rolling out in the spring on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. An exclusive "The Owl House" t-shirt, designed by the series' art director Ricky Cometa ("Steven Universe"), is currently available at Amazon.com/DisneyChannel, with additional designs debuting in January.

"The Owl House" stars Emmy® Award-nominated Wendie Malick (ABC's "American Housewife") as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Disney's "Gravity Falls") as King and Sarah-Nicole Robles ("Boss Baby") as Luz. The guest voice cast for season one includes Matthew Rhys ("The Americans"), Isabella Rossellini ("Shut Eye"), Tati Gabrielle ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Issac Ryan Brown ("Raven's Home"), Mae Whitman ("Parenthood"), Bumper Robinson ("The Game"), Parvesh Cheena ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") and Eden Riegel ("All My Children").

In addition to Terrace, who was one of Variety's "10 Animators to Watch" in 2017 and Animation Magazine's "Rising Stars of Animation" in 2019, and Cometa, the series' talented crew also includes supervising producer Stephen Sandoval (Disney's "Gravity Falls"). The series is produced by Disney Television Animation and carries a TVY7-FV parental guideline.

