Disney Channel Invests in the Best Babysitter in the Galaxy with a Season Two Pickup of Comedy GABBY DURAN & THE UNSITTABLES

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of the interstellar family comedy "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables" ahead of the series' launch date on FRIDAY, OCT. 11 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The single-camera series stars actress and musician Kylie Cantrall as Gabby Duran, a courageous 13-year-old girl who inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children who are hiding out on Earth disguised as everyday kids. Production on season two will begin in February 2020 in Vancouver.

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channel, said, "'Gabby Duran & the Unsittables' gives us a bold new heroine, brought to life by the incredibly talented Kylie Cantrall and our top-notch creative team led by showrunners Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder. We're thrilled that Gabby's comedic adventures with her extraterrestrial friends will continue to entertain our audience and deliver a message about acceptance and self-discovery."

Starring alongside Cantrall is Maxwell Acee Donovan ("Good Kids") as Gabby's bestie and conspiracy theorist, Wesley; Coco Christo ("We Take the Low Road") as Gabby's overachieving little sis, Olivia; Nathan Lovejoy ("The Code") as the wacky Principal Swift; Valery Ortiz ("Switched at Birth") as Gabby's caring and career-driven mom, Dina; and Callan Farris ("Kings") as Jeremy, a shape-shifting alien and Gabby's first babysitting assignment.

Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder ("Kirby Buckets") and Joe Nussbaum ("Just Add Magic") serve as executive producers on the series, which is based upon the novel written by Elise Allen and Daryle Conners. "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables" is a production of Gabby Productions, Ltd., a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment, Ltd.

