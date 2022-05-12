Disney+ Announces New Series FAMILY REBOOT

This June, Disney+ is helping six different families strengthen their bonds with one another in the all-new series "Family Reboot," with all episodes streaming on June 15 only on Disney+.

From executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos of Milojo Productions in partnership with executive producers Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami for Talos Films, the six-part series follows real families as they take a one-of-a-kind journey to reconnect. As each family deals with jam-packed calendars, "Family Reboot" gives them a chance to spend uninterrupted time together as they work with their guide to renew their relationships.

"Family Reboot" follows families that have become so busy with their individual lives, whether from a job, going back to school, after-school activities, keeping up with social media, sports or running a business, that they have lost touch with one another.

In each episode, a family takes a full week away from their busy schedules to go on a journey to reconnect and rebuild their family bonds. Leaving their phones, laptops and all other devices behind, they must find their way to their week-long accommodations the old-fashioned way, with just a paper map in hand.

On arrival, they're greeted by their "Family Reboot" guide, who welcomes them to their journey and directs them to their first activity, finding the key to their house for the week. Once the families have gotten inside and have chosen the rooms they must share, the guide talks to the parents about how the week ahead can benefit them the most, whether it's finding ways to connect with their children, with each other or both.

For the next several days, it's more fun and games interspersed with meaningful conversations that the families typically haven't had time to have. All organized by the guide, the week's journey focuses on working together, communicating and, most of all, having fun. The families will be reminded to put aside their distractions and busy schedules to come together again and make new memories. They leave THE JOURNEY completely "rebooted" - more connected, happier and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.

Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, executive producers, said: "We all know people whose families have got so caught up in their own individual lives and schedules that they've grown apart and are missing the love, friendship, fun and support family members can provide to each other. 'Family Reboot' will provide audiences with valuable ideas and experiences they can use in their own lives and reinvigorate their own family relationships."

"Family Reboot" is produced by Milojo Productions and Talos Films. For Milojo Productions, Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos and Albert Bianchini are executive producers. Michael Halpern serves as director of development. For Talos Films, Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami are executive producers. Catherine Pappas is executive producer and showrunner.