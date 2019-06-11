Disney+ Announces CHIP 'N' DALE Series

Jun. 11, 2019  

Today at Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Disney announced the original series "Chip 'n' Dale" is in production for the streaming service.

See a first look image of the series below!

The show is developed by Disney's London-based animation team in collaboration with Xilam Animation in Paris.

The series will be fully produced by Xilam, an award-winning independent production studio known around the world for visual invention and cartoon comedy.

The 39 x seven-minute episodes will feature the return of Disney's much-loved chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in the big city.

Combining a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives, Chip 'n' Dale is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice.

