Disney+ Announces CHIP 'N' DALE Series

Today at Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Disney announced the original series "Chip 'n' Dale" is in production for the streaming service.

See a first look image of the series below!

The show is developed by Disney's London-based animation team in collaboration with Xilam Animation in Paris.

The series will be fully produced by Xilam, an award-winning independent production studio known around the world for visual invention and cartoon comedy.

The 39 x seven-minute episodes will feature the return of Disney's much-loved chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in the big city.

Combining a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives, Chip 'n' Dale is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice.





