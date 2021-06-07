Discovery+ Orders More LUDA CAN'T COOK

After the success of the one-hour special Luda Can't Cook where legendary rapper, accomplished actor and successful restaurateur Chris "Ludacris" Bridges gets schooled in international cuisine, discovery+ has picked up three additional episodes from record breaking producer Will Packer, it was announced TODAY by Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. Kitchen-challenged Ludacris tackled Indian cuisine with the help of James Beard Award-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani in the first outing, which premiered in February, and future specials will explore a variety of flavors and cooking techniques from across the globe. Luda Can't Cook is produced for discovery+ by executive producers Packer and Kelly Smith from Will Packer Media and Matt Kelly and Mike Sorensen from Anomaly Entertainment.

"Our audience loved watching Ludacris accept an unexpected challenge," said White. "He is unrivaled in the studio and on the big screen, but not so much in THE KITCHEN - and we are excited to bring him back to advance his cooking skills further and explore even more types of food."

"I had an amazing experience the first time around and went from being clueless in THE KITCHEN to making some delicious dishes," said Bridges. "I'm excited to team up again with discovery+ and Will to master all different kinds of cuisine so I can impress my wife, mom and kids with my new skills."

"This is an example of discovery+ heeding the southern adage, 'If it ain't broke, DON'T fix it!' which is also apropos for the relationship with Luda and I. Excited to keep this partnership going," said Packer.

The career of the multitalented Chris "Ludacris" Bridges can best be described as remarkable. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. With an unrivaled match of lyrical acumen, wit, and imagery, Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music's premier entertainers. His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the starring role of "Tej" in the box office phenomenon Fast & Furious franchise. A consummate businessman, Ludacris is also enjoying success outside of entertainment. He is a restaurateur and owns Chicken-n-Beer in Atlanta and his philanthropic endeavors include the educational platform Kid Nation and The Ludacris Foundation, which focuses on helping youth in his hometown Atlanta.