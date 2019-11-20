Discovery Donates for Every Viewer of #TeamTrees Special Featuring YouTubers

Before you chop down that tree for the holidays, why not help plant one? Tune in for '#TeamTrees,' airing Tuesday, December 3 at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery, where viewers will be able to part in a "Watch and Plant" event. For every viewer who tunes in, Discovery will make a donation up to $100,000 in total to TeamTrees.org.

#TeamTrees started when the Internet challenged Youtube influencer MrBeast to plant 20 million trees to celebrate hitting THE 20 million subscriber milestone on YouTube. At his audience's suggestion, MrBeast teamed up with fellow Youtube phenom Mark Rober.

For months they developed the campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and organized their influencer friends and colleagues in order to help achieve their lofty goal - to plant 20 million trees by 2020. Discovery was given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to document the project.

Join the conversation on social media by using #TeamTrees. Want to do more? Visit TeamTrees.org to learn more about the cause and help the team make it to 20 million trees by 2020.





