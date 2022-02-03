Discovery+ Announces LGBTQ+ History Series THE BOOK OF QUEER

Class is in session! Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, celebrates Pride Month with a fabulous look back at the past and the strides that have been made when The Book of Queer premieres in June, 2022.

The funny and fascinating series features an ensemble cast of entirely LGBTQ+ actors who portray nearly 200 historical figures, with each episode culminating in an original song and music video, created and performed by queer artists including Betty Who and VINCINT. The series will be narrated by LGBTQ+ icons including comedian and actress Margaret Cho and others to be announced.

"Throughout the centuries, LGBTQ+ stories have been kept under wraps for far too long," said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. "The Book of Queer will shine a surprising light on queer history that will make heads spin."

The Book of Queer highlights some of history's most world-changing heroes, whose stories and contributions have been erased, marginalized or straightwashed throughout the years. The narratives will be curated by award-winning historian and Pulitzer Prize finalist Dr. Eric Cervini and other experts. Blending comedy with social impact, the series will use witty recreations to bring each of the stories to life with a modern tone and feature interviews with revered queer historians and experts who are as colorful as the rainbow flag.

From Ancient Egypt to the Stonewall Riots, The Book of Queer will throw history a curveball by examining everything you thought you knew but didn't. The series will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their contributions throughout history.

For more information on discovery+, visit discoveryplus.com. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #bookofqueer and can follow discovery+ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The Book of Queer is produced by B17 Entertainment for discovery+.