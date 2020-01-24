Dexter Darden Joins SAVED BY THE BELL Reboot

Deadline reports that Dexter Darden has joined the cast of the "Saved By The Bell" reboot on Peacock.

Original cast members set to return include Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez. Josie Totah will also star.

The original series ran on NBC between 1989 and 1992. The cast included Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, A.C. Slater (Lopez), Jessie Spano (Berkley), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), "Screech" Powers (Dustin Diamond), Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding.

Darden starred in the "Maze Runner" films, and in "Joyful Noise."

Read the original story on Deadline.





