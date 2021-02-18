Detroit Youth Chorus Series CHOIR Set for Disney Plus

Disney+ has ordered the unscripted series, "Choir." Produced by Blumhouse Television, Maniac Production and Campfire, the series is based on the moving and motivational story behind "America's Got Talent" finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC). The order marks the first for Blumhouse for a Disney+ original series.

Ayo Davis, EVP, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Content said: "Disney Branded Television continues to seek out creative talent that is diverse, inclusive and representative of our multi-cultural landscape, and we are proud to team with Anthony White and the young voices of the Detroit Youth Choir to present this true-to-life story that is sure to inspire audiences of all ages. We guarantee you'll be singing along with this joyful group as they learn lessons about music and life in general."

A Choir scripted series by the same production team is also in development at Disney Branded Television for the streaming service. Award-winning writer/producer and showrunner Anthony Sparks ("Queen Sugar," "The Blacklist") is attached to develop and create the scripted drama series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The unscripted series is inspired by DYC Artistic Director Anthony White's story. As a teacher, mentor and father figure in the heart of Detroit, Anthony has impacted and empowered more than 1000 kids through music for over two decades. His efforts with DYC captivated America in an incredible rise to the finale during the sensational fourteenth season of "America's Got Talent."

"'Choir' is the exact right kind of feel-good, hopeful programming we need at this moment, and we're thrilled to be establishing a relationship with Disney+, for the first time, on both a scripted and unscripted version of this particular project," said Chris McCumber, Blumhouse Television president.

"We're excited to work on these shows with the extraordinary kids of the DYC and Disney+. On a personal note, it's an added thrill to be able to do this with Ayo Davis, whom I've worked with and been friends with for many years," said executive producer Michael Seitzman.

"The DYC kids shocked the world with their astonishing performance on 'America's Got Talent'," added Campfire CEO and Executive Producer Ross Dinerstein. "Documenting what's next for them, and for the gifted Anthony White, is an honor for all of us."

The six-episode unscripted docuseries will be directed by Rudy Valdez and produced by Maniac Productions, Blumhouse Television and Wheelhouse-backed Campfire. The scripted series is being produced by Maniac Productions and Blumhouse Television, with Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein ("Heaven's Gate," "Special," "Jiro Dreams of Sushi") attached as executive producer.