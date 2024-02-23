Dermot Mulroney & Evan Jonigkeit Join as Series Regulars for Starz's New Drama THE HUNTING WIVES

STARZ has confirmed that Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding, Anyone But You) and Evan Jonigkeit (“Sweetbitter,” “Archive 81”) will join as series regulars in its upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives,” alongside previously announced co-leads Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow. STARZ ordered eight episodes of the addictive, twisty thriller, which will begin production this Spring in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mulroney will play Jed Banks, a fifth-generation oil man, alpha millionaire and the husband of trophy-wife Margo (Malin Åkerman). Above all else, he's a ladies-man who loves nothing more than bringing guest stars into their marital bed. And although he's considering a run for Texas Governor, he's determined not to let public service get in the way of their good time.

Jonigkeit will play Graham O'Neil, Sophie's (Brittany Snow) safe, solid, and somewhat clueless husband. He loves his wife but does not know how to handle her emotional baggage. He thinks the move to Texas will help Sophie, and he encourages her involvement with Margo – but he has no idea of the Pandora's Box it will open.

The Hunting Wives is based on the novel by May Cobb, which tells the story of Sophie and her family's move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank's irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

“The Hunting Wives” is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write and serve as showrunner, Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

