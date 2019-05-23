Dennis Quaid to Perform During 2019 National Memorial Day Parade

Dennis Quaid and Jamie James, of Quaid & James, will headline the American Veterans Center 15th annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE on Monday, May 27 along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. CLICK HERE to find out how and where to watch.



Dennis Quaid is not only an accomplished actor, but also a singer-songwriter with hundreds of thousands of miles under his belt as a touring musician with Jamie James. James is a legendary guitarist, who was one of the founding members of the popular band, The Kingbees, in the early 80s. Quaid & James, who are also part of Dennis Quaid & The Sharks, specialize in rock 'n' roll and country-soul.



Quaid & James will join legendary astronaut and Air Force veteran of the Korean War, Buzz Aldrin, as Grand Marshal of the parade in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Apollo 11 mission, which made him and Neil Armstrong the first two men to set foot on the moon.



The parade will be hosted by Natalie Morales (NBC News) and Kyra Phillips (ABC News) and will be televised on local network affiliates across the U.S. and overseas to our troops on the American Forces Network. It will also be live streamed online at YouTube.com and Military.com. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Americans will line the National Mall to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country, including veterans and active duty military personnel, historical re-enactors, marching bands, musical performers, and celebrity supporters of our troops, such as award-winning actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna, and celebrity chef Robert Irvine.



This year's parade will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history. It will also feature surviving members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, who were the only battalion of African-American women to deploy overseas during World War II.



The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE will commence at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 7th Street, NW. It will proceed west down Constitution Avenue, ending just past The White House and the National World War II Memorial at 17th Street. Participants will pass by the nation's monuments, memorials, and museums, and will be greeted by hundreds of thousands of spectators waving flags and cheering for our country's heroes.





