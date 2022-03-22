Nothing Personal marks David Spade's first Netflix original comedy special. He can also be seen in Netflix Original filmsThe Wrong Missy and The Do-Over.

The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.

David Spade serves as Executive Producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is Directed by Ryan Polito.

Hot off the beach from his guest hosting duties on Bachelor In Paradise, David Spade makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal. From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off limits.