Darren Star's Paramount Network Series EMILY IN PARIS Rounds Out Cast

French actors Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery have been cast as series regulars in Darren Star's newest scripted series, Emily in Paris, starring Golden Globe-nominated Lily Collins. Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy, 13 Reasons Why, Girls Trip and Grey's Anatomy), in a recurring role, will play Emily's (Collins) co-worker and mentor who still lives in Chicago. William Abadie and Arnaud Viard also join the cast in recurring roles. Previously announced Tony Award-nominated actress, Ashley Park, rounds out the list of series regulars in the 10-episode half-hour dramedy. The Paramount Network series is currently in production in Paris, France.

Star once again teams-up with the renowned Patricia Field (Younger, Sex and The City) and also enlists Costume Designer Marylin Fitoussi. Andrew Fleming, Zoe Cassavetes and Peter Lauer are set to direct.

Emily in Paris, the newest series from perennial hit-maker Darren Star (Younger, Sex and The City, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place), follows Emily (Collins), a driven twenty-something from the Midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Emily in Paris is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of JAX Media executive producing for Paramount Network. Andrew Fleming will serve as an executive producer as well and Collins will also serve as a producer for the new series.

Emily in Paris joins a Paramount Network scripted roster headlined by the current smash hit Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner and upcoming series Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; and Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock.





