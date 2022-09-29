Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Danielle Brooks, Kathy Najimy & More to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week

The View has announced scheduled guests for the week of Oct. 3-7.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, "The View" is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show concluded season 25 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the second consecutive year.

"The View" is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Sara Haines (@sarahaines), Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah) and Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of Oct. 3-7

Monday, Oct. 3 - Maggie Haberman (author, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America"); "View Your Deal"

Tuesday, Oct. 4 - The Political View with Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) (author, "The Forerunner"); Constance Wu (author, "Making a Scene")

Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Reese Witherspoon (author, "Busy Betty")

Thursday, Oct. 6 - Tamron Hall ("Tamron Hall"); Huma Abedin (author, "Both/And")

Friday, Oct. 7 - Kathy Najimy ("Hocus Pocus 2"); Danielle Brooks ("The Piano Lesson"); "View Your Deal"

