Daniella Monet to Star in VICTORIOUS Spin-off HOLLYWOOD ARTS for Netflix

Netflix is moving forward with Hollywood Arts, a brand-new spinoff of the hit live-action show Victorious, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2010-2013. The series is set to debut on Netflix in 2026, followed by releases on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Production begins in October in Vancouver, Canada.

In this all-new series, struggling actress Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school.

The cast includes Monet, who reprises her role from the original series and is also an executive producer, along with Alyssa Miles (Hanging out with Alyssa and Xavier), Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home, Slumber Party). Peyton Jackson (Woman in the Yard, Young Dylan). Erika Swayze (School Spirits, Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, Workin’ Moms) and Martin Kamm (Unsung Hero, Web of Spiderman). Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) will appear as a guest star.

The Hollywood Arts pilot (first) episode will be directed by Jonathan Judge (The Really Loud House, My Weird School), and was penned by Jake Farrow & Samantha Martin. Farrow, Martin, Judge and Monet will also serve as executive producers on the series. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

“Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do," said Monet. "Victorious was in a lot of ways life changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe. As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”

Victorious premiered on Nickelodeon in March 2010 and wrapped its four-season run in 2013, ranking as the #1 program in its premiere time slot across all TV with Kids 2-11, Kids 6-11, Tweens 9-14 and Teens 12-17 and as basic cable’s number one show in its time slot with total viewers. The scripted half-hour series follows teenager Tori Vega, as she navigates her way through the prestigious performing arts high school Hollywood Arts, alongside her older sister Trina and other talented students. All episodes of Victorious are currently available on Netflix in the US.