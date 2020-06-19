Dance School Kick Studio Hits the Red Carpet for Outdoor Recital

Like many shuttered studios and theatre across the country, New Jersey's celebrated Kick Dance Studios has had to find new ways to reach its students. Going a step above, Kick has created an innovative and exciting new way to keep students engaged in learning: KickTV.

Since the inception of this virtual classroom for the performing arts, Kick has remained active throughout the quarantine. KickTV has been an invaluable resource through these unusual and difficult times, not just offering online classes, but keeping students entertained with virtual Princess Greetings, photo contests, fitness challenges, and a virtual recital. Staff and students even organized a fundraiser for a local food bank. And recently, the acclaimed studio took on a new challenge: an outdoor recital.

With news of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's loosening restrictions, the Kick team launched into action and organized an extraordinary event for their students in less than 24 hours. Turning their parking lot into an outdoor arena, Kick had an exclusive red carpet where every student got to be the star. This special, socially-distanced event gave students a chance to shine, and show off the skills they had been developing in isolation. With all guests distanced six feet apart, each studio class performed for friends, families and locals. Without any actual in-person rehearsals, each individual class was celebrated. The afternoon highlighted many Kick dancers, ranging from toddlers to teens, showing off their ballet, tap and jazz skills.... and in costume, too! The exciting day rounded out with goody bags for each Kick dancer, and a treat from Goldy's ice cream truck.

As we enter the summer months, Kick Dance Studio will proudly reopen with new safety measures, including extensive cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Additionally, dancers will be socially distanced in class, and all programs will be limited in size. For 19 years and counting, Kick has provided the highest quality of dance, vocal and theatre lessons in Monmouth County. Students visit Kick Dance Studios from NJ and beyond.

Since its founding, Kick has grown from 60 to 500 students, driven mainly by referrals. Team Kick has won numerous awards in regional competitions including Best Choreography, Overall High Score, Most Entertaining, Most Moving and Team Spirt. Kick is the only dance studio in Central New Jersey to receive the More Than Just Great Dancing accreditation. To learn more about Kick and how you can enroll your child, visit www.kickdancestudios.com.





