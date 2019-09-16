Dan Aykroyd Will Appear in GHOSTBUSTERS 2020

According to The Hollywood Reporter, original Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd will reprise his role from the original films in Ghostbusters 2020.

"I'm not in the pictures so much anymore. We've got the Ghostbusters movie that we're working on now and I will have to be performing in that," Aykroyd said. "Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it's gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars."

Jason is THE SON of original Ghostbusters director.

Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard have been announced as members of the cast, with Sigourney Weaver also reprising her role. No word yet on whether or not Bill Murray will join the cast.

"Those girls were superb," Aykroyd said, referring to stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in the 2016 reboot. "But, I should've been sitting there as a producer watching costs a little bit more."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





