Dale Soules Guest Stars on THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK star DALE SOULES guest stars in the highly-anticipated Season 3 of the phenomenally successful THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL which begins streaming Friday, December 6 on Amazon Prime Video. Soules plays Margaret, the unflappable secretary to Angie, boss at the Phoenician Hotel.



DALE SOULES has starred as the no-nonsense inmate Frieda Berlin on the hit Netflix series ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK for six seasons. The seventh and final season is currently streaming. A three-time SAG ensemble Award winner for ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, she recently created the role of Auntie Ah in the New York premiere of the Irish Repertory Theatre's production of Woman and Scarecrow. She completed shooting the film Aardvark with Zachary Quinto which had its premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. She recently reprised her three roles, including Papa, in the all-female production of I Remember Mama at Two River Theater. In 2015, she co-starred with Patti LuPone and Michael Urie in Shows for Days at Lincoln Center Theater and reunited with Doug Wright for their third collaboration on Posterity at the Atlantic Theater Company. This also reunited her with Neil Pepe, who directed her in the Broadway (and LaJolla Playhouse) productions of Hands On A Hardbody. She has also appeared in ATC's productions of The Water Engine, The Joy of Going Somewhere Definite (directed by William H. Macy), and Blithe Spirit. Ms. Soules was featured in the Broadway productions of Grey Gardens (Broadway and regional, Theatre Works - OCC Nomination), The Crucible (with Liam Neeson), The Magic Show (introducing the Stephen Schwartz songs 'Lion Tamer' & 'West End Avenue'), Whose Life Is It Anyway? and the original HAIR (Broadway debut). Her additional credits include Marsha Norman's Getting Out, New Jerusalem, Lotta, The Unknown (Public Theatre), Maid, Gather At The River, (Lincoln Center Theater), Pericles (Red Bull Theatre), Killing The Boss, Dog And Wolf (Cherry Lane & 59 E. 59th respectively), and I Remember Mama (Transport Group Theatre Company - New York Times top 10 shows of 2014). Regional: Candide (Guthrie), Wintertime, Landscape of the Body (Doug Hughes-Dir.), Caucasian Chalk Circle (Dan Sullivan-Dir.) and her one person show Chameleons (all Seattle Rep.), Paris Commune (La Jolla Playhouse), All's Well That Ends Well (Yale Rep.), Gum, Macbeth (Center Stage), Doubt (Gulf Shore Playhouse). Television: "Unforgettable" (CBS), American Playhouse's "Until She Talks," "The Grapes of Wrath," "Sesame Street," Maurice Sendak's "Really Rosie," "Law & Order." Film: AWOL (premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival), The Messenger, Diggers, Motherhood. Awards: The New Dramatists Charles Boden Award (Dedication to New Work and Extraordinary Contribution to the Theatre.)





Related Articles View More TV Stories