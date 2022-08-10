DYNASTY Star Elaine Hendrix to Receive Celebrity Activist Award at Last Chance for Animals' Compassion Gala

Last Chance for Animals (LCA), an international animal rights organization, TODAY announced its Compassion Gala honoring notable animal activists will be held on the evening of October 15, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix will receive the Celebrity Activist Award at LCA's annual star-studded gala in honor of her tireless and passionate work as a globally recognized animal rescuer and activist. For over two decades, Hendrix has dedicated her life to rescuing, transporting, fostering, adopting, speaking, protesting, demonstrating, lobbying, educating, building habitats and providing care on behalf of animals in need.

Philanthropist and animal welfare advocate Stacey Kivowitz is slated to receive the Albert SchweitzerAward during the awards program. She is a National Council Member of The Humane Society of the United States and on the board of the SPCA of Texas.

The event will also include a special tribute to the late Erika Brunson, a philanthropist, animal advocate, actress and interior decorator who played a pivotal role in eliminating animals for laboratory use in Los Angeles.

LCA's annual fundraising gala celebrates over three decades of animal advocacy and recognizes notable animal heroes who share the nonprofit's mission to eliminate animal exploitation worldwide. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups doing undercover investigations and facilitating positive legislative changes and protection for ANIMALS.

This year's celebration will be hosted by comedian Sarah Lawrence, with notable celebrity award presenters and special guest supporters slated to attend. The benefit will feature celebrity and VIP red carpet arrivals, a cocktail reception, sit-down vegan dinner, an awards program, live entertainment and dancing.

For tickets and additional information, visit: Last Chance for Animals - Events (here).

Past celebrity honorees and VIP participants have included Kim Basinger, Priscilla Presley, Donna D'Errico, Pamela Anderson, Mena Suvari, Virunga National Park's Prince Emmanuel de Merode and Anthony Caere, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Joe Mantegna, Chrissy Metz, KATIE Cleary, Rick Springfield, Alexandra Paul, Cindy Landon, Kathy Freston, Dan Buettner (Blue Zones), William McNamara, Alison Eastwood, Mark Thompson, Jane Velez-Mitchell, and Adam and Amber Tarshis, among several others.

"LCA's annual gala is about celebrating and recognizing those individuals who are driven to work tirelessly on behalf of animal welfare and champion animal rights causes", said LCA Founder and President Chris DeRose. "This year's honorees have dedicated their lives to the protection of animals and we are thrilled to be able to honor them. We invite everyone to come out and support us for this most worthy cause and enjoy a fun night out in these unprecedented times."