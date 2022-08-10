Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DYNASTY Star Elaine Hendrix to Receive Celebrity Activist Award at Last Chance for Animals' Compassion Gala

DYNASTY Star Elaine Hendrix to Receive Celebrity Activist Award at Last Chance for Animals' Compassion Gala

The gala will be held on the evening of October 15, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. 

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Last Chance for Animals (LCA), an international animal rights organization, TODAY announced its Compassion Gala honoring notable animal activists will be held on the evening of October 15, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix will receive the Celebrity Activist Award at LCA's annual star-studded gala in honor of her tireless and passionate work as a globally recognized animal rescuer and activist. For over two decades, Hendrix has dedicated her life to rescuing, transporting, fostering, adopting, speaking, protesting, demonstrating, lobbying, educating, building habitats and providing care on behalf of animals in need.

Philanthropist and animal welfare advocate Stacey Kivowitz is slated to receive the Albert SchweitzerAward during the awards program. She is a National Council Member of The Humane Society of the United States and on the board of the SPCA of Texas.

The event will also include a special tribute to the late Erika Brunson, a philanthropist, animal advocate, actress and interior decorator who played a pivotal role in eliminating animals for laboratory use in Los Angeles.

LCA's annual fundraising gala celebrates over three decades of animal advocacy and recognizes notable animal heroes who share the nonprofit's mission to eliminate animal exploitation worldwide. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups doing undercover investigations and facilitating positive legislative changes and protection for ANIMALS.

This year's celebration will be hosted by comedian Sarah Lawrence, with notable celebrity award presenters and special guest supporters slated to attend. The benefit will feature celebrity and VIP red carpet arrivals, a cocktail reception, sit-down vegan dinner, an awards program, live entertainment and dancing.

For tickets and additional information, visit: Last Chance for Animals - Events (here).

Past celebrity honorees and VIP participants have included Kim Basinger, Priscilla Presley, Donna D'Errico, Pamela Anderson, Mena Suvari, Virunga National Park's Prince Emmanuel de Merode and Anthony Caere, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Joe Mantegna, Chrissy Metz, KATIE Cleary, Rick Springfield, Alexandra Paul, Cindy Landon, Kathy Freston, Dan Buettner (Blue Zones), William McNamara, Alison Eastwood, Mark Thompson, Jane Velez-Mitchell, and Adam and Amber Tarshis, among several others.

"LCA's annual gala is about celebrating and recognizing those individuals who are driven to work tirelessly on behalf of animal welfare and champion animal rights causes", said LCA Founder and President Chris DeRose. "This year's honorees have dedicated their lives to the protection of animals and we are thrilled to be able to honor them. We invite everyone to come out and support us for this most worthy cause and enjoy a fun night out in these unprecedented times."



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Patrick Holland Shares 'Puzzled Thought' Music Video
August 10, 2022

With the album out now and a U.S. tour with Tonstartssbandht and ZOPA starting soon, Patrick Holland shares a video for album highlight “Puzzled Thought.' “‘Puzzled Thought’ is about getting lost in mundane distractions. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
zzzahara to Release Debut Album 'Liminal Spaces'
August 10, 2022

Liminal Spaces, the debut album from Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara, has been announced along with a new song, “lust” alongside a video. The new track follows initial offerings “bulletproof,” featuring Los Angeles-based musician and producer Mareux, and “get out of la.” Watch the new music video now!
BEACON Share New Single 'Pay My Debts'
August 10, 2022

Beacon are returning with another track from their forthcoming album, Along the Lethe, via Apparent Movement. “Pay My Debts” is emblematic of the effortless genre-blending heard across the upcoming record: thick R&B grooves sashay through incandescent synth hooks and a tactile, rhythmic atmosphere. Plus, check out tour dates!
Secret Machines Announce Self-Titled LP Digital Reissue
August 10, 2022

Secret Machines will release a digital reissue of their highly acclaimed self-titled record, remastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive) and originally released on October 14, 2008 via TSM Recordings with original members Brandon Curtis (vocals, bass, keys) and Josh Garza (drums), with Phil Karnats (guitar).
Santigold Shares 'Shake' Single
August 10, 2022

“Shake” follows the release of “High Priestess” “Nothing” and “Ain’t Ready” from Spirituals. Produced by SBTRKT, this song is a celebration of human resilience. The accompanying video for “Shake” is one of Santigold’s most daring visual statements. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.