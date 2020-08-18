DRAMARAMA to Receive LA Premiere at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival

DRAMARAMA will also receive an additional drive-in screening at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu

DRAMARAMA, the feature film debut from writer/director Jonathan Wysocki, will receive its LA Premiere at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival. The screenings will take place virtually, via www.outfestla2020.com , starting on Saturday, August 22nd, and will remain online for 72 hours. DRAMARAMA will also receive an additional drive-in screening at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on the final day of the festival, Sunday, August 30th at 7:45PM.

DRAMARAMA stars Nick Pugliese in his feature debut, opposite Anna Grace Barlow (who originated the role of Alyssa Greene in THE PROM in Atlanta), Nico Greetham (who was part of Broadway's NEWSIES and will be starring in Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of THE PROM), Megan Suri (The Miseducation of Bindu), Danielle Kay (Artificial, Taste) ), and Zac Henri ("Bunheads", "Awkward"). The film is produced by Jonathan Wysocki and Yue Wang, and executive produced by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld.

DRAMARAMA takes place in Escondido, California, 1994. It's the end of summer and Gene is preparing for his high school drama friends' final murder mystery slumber party. The theatrical hostess, Rose, will fly off to start college the next morning, followed by earnest Claire, magnetic Oscar, and sarcastic Ally. Yet Gene has bigger problems than being left behind by his best friends: he wants to come out of the closet - but is terrified of what his sheltered Christian best friends might think. Jonathan Wysocki's nostalgic, funny debut feature is a poignant love letter to drama nerds, late bloomers, and the intense friendships of youth.

