DRAG RACE Queens Reunite in BRING BACK MY GIRLS on WOW Presents Plus

Bring Back My Girls will premiere weekly from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11am PT / 2pm ET exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Award-winning media agency, World of Wonder, has announced Bring Back My Girls, a brand-new sickening reunion show, will be debuting exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, on October 18, 2022 at 11am PT/2pm ET with new episodes airing weekly.

Sponsored by House of Love cocktails, the seven-part series showcases the reunions of the casts of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S12), RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE vs. The World, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK (S1 & S2), RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under, Canada's Drag Race (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2).

Filmed at RuPaul's DragCon LA in April 2022 in front of a live audience, fans will get to hear from their favorite stars from the world-famous franchise first-hand, as they reunite to spill the tea on everything that went down on their seasons plus what life has been like post-Drag Race.

The juicy series is hosted by TV personality and Drag Race stan Ts Madison, fearlessly putting the queens through their paces asking questions even RuPaul wouldn't dare to ask, in the ultimate reunion show. The trailer released TODAY gives us a taste of what's to come; from shady questions to spicy quips and audience participation, expect drama, fights, laughs, tantrums, tears and more!

Throughout the series, the queens divulge their relationship struggles with other queens, rehash old arguments, but also bring up conflicts that have happened since being on the show, giving insight into things even the biggest Drag Race fans DON'T know about; including the real stories behind the unfollows and blocks!

Watch the new trailer here:



