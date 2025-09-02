DRAG RACE ESPAÑA: ALL STARS Renewed for Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Drag Race España: All Stars” has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the US at a later date. Supremme de Luxe will return to host the second season.

The inaugural season saw season two contestant Drag Sethlas take home the crown and be inducted into the “Drag Race España” Hall of Fame. Following the success of season five, which is currently airing, “Drag Race España” will return for a sixth season.

“Drag Race España” is produced by World of Wonder and Atresmedia in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Executive producers at World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles. Ignacio Corrales and Jorge Pérez Vega serve as executive producers at Buendía Estudios.