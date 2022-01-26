DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA Delays Theatrical Release Date

Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films announce that global release dates will shift to late spring for the highly anticipated film sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era. The film, previously dated for a March 18, 2022, will now launch in theaters exclusively in the UK on April 29, 2022 and in the US on May 20, 2022.

From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event Downton Abbey: A New Era. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa.

The original principal cast have returned for the second film along with new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-AwardÂ® winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is directing.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.