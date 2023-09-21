DOOM PATROL Returns to MAX In October

DOOM PATROL will continue its fourth and final season with two new episodes THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

The Max Original series DOOM PATROL will continue its fourth and final season with two new episodes THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, followed by one new episode weekly through November 9.

In the series’ gripping final episodes, the DOOM PATROL meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the DOOM PATROL are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands... and away from the zombie butts. 

Season four stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.

DOOM PATROL is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.



DOOM PATROL Returns to MAX In October
