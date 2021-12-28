DON'T LOOK UP & THE WITCHER Lead Netflix Top Ten

Adam McKay's DON'T Look Up skyrocketed to #1 on its opening weekend. Audiences sat tight and assessed for 111.03 M hours, helping the film reach the top 10 list in 94 countries.

Don't Look Up wasn't the only movie making an impact - the Most Popular Film list now has two Sandra Bullock films as Nora Fingscheidt's drama-thriller The Unforgivable joins the likes of Bird Box and lands at #9 with 186.90M view hours just three weeks following its release.

For the second week in a row, The Witcher Season 2 reigned as the top English TV series with 168.46M hours and La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 continued its #1 non-English TV domination for the 10th consecutive week. Meanwhile, newly released French family adventure movie Vicky and Her Mystery took the #1 spot on the non-English Film chart with 8.15M hours viewed.

Speaking of France, do you know the way to Saint-Tropez? The latest season of Emily in Paris came in haute at #2 on the English TV list with 107.64M hours spent watching complicated love triangles, glamorous scenery and fierce fashion. Season 1 also made the list in 53 countries.

And as the holiday season wraps up, festive favorites were some of last week's most popular fare with The Christmas Chronicles (1&2), A California Christmas: City Lights, A Boy Called Christmas, Grumpy Christmas, 1000 Miles from Christmas and David and the Elves all making the nice list.

New additions to the top 10 lists also include Korean romcom Our Beloved Summer, Mexican dramedy Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos), sci-fi seriesThe Silent Sea, The Girl From Oslo from Norway, superhero film Minnal Murali and kids anime film Stand By Me Doraemon 2.

