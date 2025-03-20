DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT Sets 2025 Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Embeth Davidtz’s directorial debut, Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight, will be released on July 11, 2025 in Los Angeles and New York, before expanding in the following weeks. The film made its world debut at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival followed by additional premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival and Zurich Film Festival, receiving rave reviews from critics, who praised Davidtz for her extraordinary writing and directing and highlighted 8-year-old Lexi Venter for her stunning performance.

Based on Alexandra Fuller’s memoir of the same name, the film stars Davidtz (SCHINDLER’S LIST, MATILDA) alongside a cast of up and comers including Lexi Venter, Zikhona Bali, Fumani N Shilubana, Rob Van Vuuren and Anina Hope Reed. The film was produced by Helena Spring, Paul Buys and Davidtz and executive produced by Anele Mdoda.

Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight captures the childhood of 8-year-old Bobo on her family farm in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) at the end of the Zimbabwean War for independence in 1980. Growing up in the midst of this long running war, Bobo internalizes both sides of the struggle. Conflicted by her love for people on opposing sides, she tries to make sense of her life in a magical way. Through her eight-year-old gaze we witness Rhodesia’s final days, the family’s unbreakable bond with Africa, and the deep scars that war leaves on survivors. Watch the trailer below.

Photo Credit: COCO VAN OPPENS

