DOLLY PARTON'S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS to Premiere on December 1

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
tarring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the two-hour holiday special.
Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Kathryn Burns, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast.
The film will include a pair of Dolly's iconic songs ("9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You") as well as a new holiday melody. In all, there are numerous songs that capture the spirit of Christmas and the importance of gathering with family during the holidays.
A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.
David Rambo wrote and executive produced with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Hudson Hickman also executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers serve as producers.
Emmy Award-winning Kathryn Burns choreographed the musical numbers alongside assistant choreographer David Hull. Warner Bros. Television produced.
October 31, 2022
Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show “STEVIE RAY VISITED”, featuring Roby Duron, named “Best Blues Guitar Player” by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan.
VIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSED
October 31, 2022
The series will feature Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced
October 31, 2022
The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be Lewis' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber. There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page.
Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'
October 31, 2022
Portrait offers fourteen numbers by Muddy Waters’ eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters’ final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds.
VNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse Festivals
October 31, 2022
VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced that the company has partnered with Kokku, South America’s largest gaming and entertainment co-development firm, to bring a VNUE Festival and multi-stage experience to Roblox. VNUE has retained ICON Capital Group to raise $15MM or more, in order to list onto the NADSAQ Stock Market over the coming months.