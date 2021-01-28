DỌLÁPỌ̀ IS FINE Will Be Released on HBO Max

Director Ethosheia Hylton's and Screenwriters Joan Iyiola & Chibundu Onuzo created DỌLÁPỌ̀ IS FINE to open up a conversation about the pressures that surround identity for young black women, who are often discriminated against for having natural afro hair. How do you hold on to your celebrated identity when you realise that the environment that you inhabit wasn't made for you? This groundbreaking film has been acquired by Netflix and HBO.

Soon to leave her British boarding school and enter the working world, a young Black woman faces pressure to change her name and natural hairstyle.

Actress, Writer & Producer Joan Iyiola is co-founder of Apatan Productions, a London based Film and TV production company. Joan co-wrote, co-produced and is featured in DỌLÁPỌ̀ IS FINE. The film was delivered in Jan 2020 and premiered at the American Black Film Festival where it won the 2020 HBO Short Film Competition. The short was recently seen at 64th BFI LFF, along with a range of festivals worldwide.

Iyiola's projects in development include TALAWA and THIS IS NOT MY EXPERIENCE. As an actress, Joan's credits span film, television and theatre including roles in two seasons of the BBC's ENTERPRICE, BLACK EARTH RISING (BBC/Netflix) and NEW BLOOD (BBC/NETFLIX). Joan was recently named as one of Digital Spy's 30 Black British Stars of Tomorrow, and was recently selected for 2021 BFI Network x BAFTA Crew.

London born actor, writer and director, Ethosheia Hylton is known for her work in The SILENCE, BRIXTON ROCK, LIA, CUTTING EDGE and SMALL WORLD. In 2018, Ethosheia was presented the inaugural European Academy Gold Fellowship For Women. Driven by stories from untold voices and about community and culture, Ethosheia's work BRIXTON ROCK, an adaptation of award winning author Alex Wheatle's book of the same name, is being turned into a feature film. She is currently directing Channel 4's ACKLEY BRIDGE.

Completing their fantastic team is Chibundu Onuzo (co-writer, co-producer and composer) and Millie Marsh (producer). Chibundu and Joan have been collaborating for a few years and decided to adapt Chibundu's short story SUNITA into a short film (DỌLÁPỌ̀ IS FINE). As a team, Joan, Millie and Chibundu applied for, and were awarded a fund from Bumble's FEMALE FILM FORCE.

DỌLÁPỌ̀ IS FINE is available on Netflix (UK), will be released on HBO in February 2021 and can be seen at the upcoming film festivals; Kenya's Monday Movie Night, the UK's London Short Film Festival and America's African Diaspora International Film Festival.

International sales and festival distribution are handled by Salaud Morisset (SKIN, LES MISÉRABLES), which also represents Yorgos Lanthimos' and Jonathan Glazer's latest works.