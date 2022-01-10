DEXTER: NEW BLOOD Sets DVD & Blu-Ray Release

Multiple Emmy-Award nominee Michael C. Hall returns as the infamous Dexter Morgan in the thrilling SHOWTIME special event series Dexter: New Blood, arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook on March 22, 2022, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.

The 10 one-hour episodes reunite Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips. Jennifer Carpenter (DEXTER) also returns to reprise her iconic role as Dexter's sister, Deb Morgan.

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons. The cast also stars Jack Alcott (THE GOOD LORD BIRD), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Clancy Brown (BILLIONSÂ®, The Crown).

The Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook will arrive in a 4-disc collection, featuring every shocking episode from the special event series, along with an exclusive 30-minute featurette that takes you behind the scenes with the cast and crew. The collection highlights the following:

Bonus Features

Why Now? - Dexter Morgan is back: Hall, Phillips and Carpenter are here to tell you what to expect.

Dissecting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD - Deb is Back - Deb returns as Dexter's conscience while he navigates his new life. Hall and Carpenter dive into their roles as Dexter and Deb Morgan in Dexter: New Blood.

Dissecting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD - The Kill Room - Get a behind-the-scenes look at Dexter's kill room.

All Out on the Table - Spoilers ahead! Go inside the making of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD as the cast and crew lay it all out on the table to dissect their characters; reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes moments; and break down the emotional finale.

The eight-season run of the original DEXTER premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. The show became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple Emmy nominations for best television drama series, as well as a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008. It twice was named one of AFI's Top-10 Television Series.

For SHOWTIME, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD is executive produced by Clyde Phillips (who helmed the first four seasons of the original DEXTER), Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.