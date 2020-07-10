DEADWATER FELL to Debut on DVD From Acorn TV

Acorn TV will feature the DVD debut of the thrilling Acorn TV Original mystery mini-series, DEADWATER FELL on July 28, 2020. BAFTA and NTA award-winning actor David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) and award-winning actress Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, Vera) lead a stellar ensemble cast in UK Channel 4's second highest-rating drama (total audience) in the past year. Created and written by Daisy Coulam (Grantchester, Humans), this four-part psychological mystery explores the cause and aftermath of a horrific crime in a small Scottish community. Tom (Tennant) and his wife, Kate (Anna Madeley, Patrick Melrose, The Crown), have a seemingly perfect life. Until one night, when a fire ravages Tom and Kate's home, and the police make a disturbing discovery that rocks the town. Compared to Broadchurch and Big Little Lies, this one-disc DVD ($34.99, Amazon.com) includes a behind-the-scenes featurette. Deadwater Fell previously premiered on Acorn TV in April 2020 and is one of its most popular shows of the year. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular and largest streaming service featuring high-quality television from Britain and Beyond.

Dr. Kendrick (Tennant) is a trusted, admired and much-liked member of the community, doting father of three, and seemingly loving husband to Kate (Madeley); their lives seem nothing short from perfect. But in one night the illusions of happiness and contentment are shattered as the community rushes to Kate and Tom's home on fire. Amid the confusion, Kate and her children are found dead, and Tom, found unconscious in his bed, is rushed to the hospital. As more suspicious details of that night emerge, Jess (Jumbo) - who was Kate's best friend and closest confidante - becomes desperate to understand what could have caused such a tragedy, and what secrets lie at the root of this terrible act.

As much as it reveals the origins and outcome of the violent, unthinkable tragedy in the fictional Scottish village of Kirkdarroch, Deadwater Fell is equally a captivating forensic dissection of two relationships: trusted physician Tom and his beloved local primary school teacher wife Kate, and school teacher Jess and police sergeant Steve Campbell (Matthew McNulty, Versailles, Cleaning Up).

Street Date: July 28, 2020 SRP: $34.99

DVD: 4 episodes (50 min. each) -- Approx. 200 min. -SDH Subtitles - UPC 054961284894

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes featurette (4 min.)

