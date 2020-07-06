DEAD TO ME to Return For Third and Final Season on Netflix

Netflix forms a multi-year partnership with creator Liz Feldman for original series and other projects. Under this new partnership, Feldman's acclaimed comedy series Dead to Me will return for a third and final season.

Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden. Executive Producers include Feldman, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as Co-Executive Producer. Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

Feldman siad, "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration."

Netflix's Jane Wiseman, Vice President, Comedy Series said, "Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing. We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come.

Over the course of her career, award-winning writer Liz Feldman has carved a space for diverse voices within the entertainment industry. Feldman is the creator and executive producer of the acclaimed Netflix series, DEAD TO ME. Season one was fourth on Netflix's "Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 in the United States" and season two premiered on May 8, 2020 to much critical and audience acclaim. The dark comedy, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, is produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, the female-focused counterpart to Gary Sanchez Productions. NPR TV critic David Bianculli noted, "It's [Liz Feldman's] career-best work, and it's the career-best work for Applegate and Cardellini, too." Feldman won the 2020 Writers Guild Award for Episodic Comedy, and was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for New Series, on behalf of the show. She was also included on THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER'S 2020 list of the "50 Most Powerful LGBTQ Players in Hollywood." Feldman began her career as a stand-up comic at the age of sixteen. She is an alumnus of The Second City and The Groundlings. Past television credits include: BLUE COLLAR TV, HOT IN CLEVELAND, The 79th, 86th and 87th ACADEMY AWARDS, 2 BROKE GIRLS and THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, for which she won four Emmy® awards. She also created the NBC sitcom ONE BIG HAPPY starring Elisha Cuthbert, executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres. Since 2008, Feldman has been the host of THIS JUST OUT, a Youtube talk show that celebrates lesbian culture. The "gay positive" show is filmed at her kitchen table and features LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly actors, comedians, writers and musicians. Feldman has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights.

She currently resides in Los Angeles with her wife, musician Rachael Cantu.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

