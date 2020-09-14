DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS: MAKING THE TEAM Renewed for Season 15

The season will premiere later this fall.

CMT today announced its most popular and longest running series "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" has been renewed for a monumental season 15, premiering later this fall.

"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," which first premiered in 2006, continues to make television history as a ratings juggernaut for CMT. Fresh off of last summer's record-breaking Season 14, the show marked its highest-rated season in franchise history, delivering +23% ratings increase among viewers P18-49 (Live +3 rating) YOY.

This season will be unlike any other, as it returns to follow a group of hopefuls as they work their way through the rigorous training camp and vie for a highly-coveted spot on one of America's most iconic teams, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. In a first for the organization, the franchise conducted world-wide auditions virtually, resulting in one of the most diverse and talented casts to-date, and hosted DCC Summer Training Camp inside a "bubble," where hopefuls lived, trained and filmed together. With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the drama is sure to ensue as the candidates must perfect new technically-challenging routines each week to impress longtime coaches, Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell.

"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" is produced by Triage Entertainment with Executive Producers Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Eugene Pack, Peter Zasuly, Charlotte Jones Anderson and Kelli McGonagill Finglass.

