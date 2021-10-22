Cynthia Nixon to Direct Episode of AND JUST LIKE THAT... SEX AND THE CITY Spinoff

Cynthia Nixon has announced that she will be directed an episode of And Just Like That..., HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City revival.

"I am thrilled to share that I am directing an episode of [And Just Like That...] this season. It's been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role. I have truly never felt so supported in my life," Nixon stated in an Instagram caption. Read the full caption below!

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is currently filming in New York and includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Watch a teaser trailer for the new series below: