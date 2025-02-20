Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, & More to Present at the 31st Annual SAG Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® has revealed that Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and more will serve as presenters for this year’s show, which will air live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

The only awards show for actors, by actors, the SAG Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, and activist, Jane Fonda.

Additional show presenters, booked by longtime SAG Awards Talent Producers Maggie Barrett Caulfield, Sarah Cowperthwaite, and Joey Petrovich, include Ayo Edebiri, Colin Farrell, David Duchovny, Drew Starkey, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Fran Drescher, Gillian Anderson, Harrison Ford, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Williams, Jodie Foster, Joey King, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lily Gladstone, Lisa Kudrow, Mark Eydelshteyn, Max Greenfield, Mikey Madison, Millie Bobby Brown, Molly Shannon, Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Sergio Castellitto, Timothée Chalamet, Yura Borisov, Zoe Saldaña, Zooey Deschanel, and additional surprises to come during the show.

Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the annual ceremony, which is produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA. Michelin-starred chef David Chang will oversee the menu for the first time as Executive Chef. Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata will host the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® Official Pre-Show, airing live globally on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

ABOUT THE SAG AWARDS

One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

