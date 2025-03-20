Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, & More to Guest Star in Final Season of BIG MOUTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Richard Kind, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, and many more are set to guest star in the eighth and final season of the beloved comedy series Big Mouth, from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. Season eight will debut on Netflix on May 23.

Guest stars this season also include Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson, and Jack McBrayer.

In the eighth and final season of Big Mouth, our beloved Bridgeton teens tackle new challenges as high schoolers such as: driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, porn and the teenage mind, cancel culture, their changing bodies, and (in the end) fear of the looming future.

Through it all, friendship is the cornerstone for surviving this time of life – whether one’s puberty is just beginning, like for Nick who gets his first growth spurt, or near its conclusion, like for a maturing (and prematurely balding) Andrew. At the height of the season, when many of our characters are in crisis, Compassion (personified as a new creature voiced by Holly Hunter), emerges as a crucial way forward. Ultimately, though, this season is about the importance of sticking by and supporting your friends, especially when life gets overwhelming and messy. In the end, our kids step into the harrowing unknown of the future, made less afraid of what’s to come because they have each other.

Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the nightmare of teenage puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series. Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series. Big Mouth is a Netflix production.

