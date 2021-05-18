Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Visions and Planet Classroom Network Launch SHINE

SHINE launched on May 16th to coincide with UNESCO's International Day of Living Together in Peace, and concludes on August 15th, 2021.

May. 18, 2021  
At a time when youth around the world are facing an uncertain post-Covid future, Creative Visions, in association with Planet Classroom Network, is launching SHINE, an innovative multimedia project to encourage young people to use their creativity and STEM-based innovations to shine a bright light on solutions that will create a more positive future for all.

"We hope that young people will feel the power of creative connection through SHINE," explained Pat Chandler, Creative Visions CEO. The expressions of global youth, ages 13 to 25, will be featured in a gallery on Creative Visions' Rock Your World and the Planet Classroom Network sites.

"We are excited to participate in this first of its kind initiative with the world's youth driving the ideas and storytelling. Our world is more polarized than ever. We need more stories that have an international demographic - stories that help us appreciate our diversity and shine a light on the art of being human; our ability to forgive, to show empathy, compassion and tolerance for all peoples," said C. M. Rubin, Co-founder, Planet Classroom Network.

