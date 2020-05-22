During the sad and uncertain times of corona, all of us are weighed down by constant frustration and sorrow... unless you're Craig Healy, that is. The critically-acclaimed creator of CUPLICATED and CRAIG FIXADA AMERICA has successfully pitched and sold an unprecedented amount of shows, all to be filmed at home, complying with CDC social distance guidelines. Craig is finalizing his deals with 9 different streaming platforms- HBO Max, Peacock, Vioobu, Disney+, AppleTV+, Quibi, Fuud, TVAllMaxcess+, and Seeso 2.

"Durada sad and uncertain timeada corona, Craigada just like everybody- sittadaround, bored outtada mind!", said Healy, reached for comment under quarantine at his modest Montecito villa. "Craigada figure, why not get a little bittada creative? Craig can't cureada virus, but maybe Craig can cureada frowns. :)"

"We are thrilled to be in business with a uniquely innovative talent like Craig Healy", or a similar-worded equivalent was said by representatives for HBO Max, Peacock, Vioobu, Disney+, AppleTV+, Quibi, Fuud, TVAllMaxcess+, and Seeso 2. "Craig Healy's bold vision is exactly what we need to make our streaming service stand out", added all of them.

Craig's projects are as varied as his taste, ranging from scripted to reality to inspirational, but all filmed via Zoom. Each individual deal is rumored to be in the mid-6-figures, prompting Craig to quip, "Plenty of money forada Postmates!" The projects include:

CORONACATED (Vioobu)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, Craig (played by Craig Healy, "Cuplicated") must deal with the hilarious awkwardness of Uber rides and Tinder dates in the age of social distancing. To quote Craig, "Whatada Zoom? Uber... forada office?!"

SILVER LININGS TONIGHT (AppleTV+)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, it's important to remember the silver linings everywhere you look. Host Craig Healy ("Coronacated") reports good news from all around the world, complete with a news desk drawn by local special-needs children. Get your tearducts nice and gooey as Craig surprises a COVID-unit nurse with a performance by Shawn-Lopez Blumenthal and the original cast of "Harrison" after a 40-hour shift.

WEDDING CRASHERS PRESENTS: ZOOM CRASHERS (HBO Max)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, Dylan and Ian, the illegitimate sons of famous "Wedding Crashers" JOHN BECKWITH and JEREMY GREY, set off on an adventure to score p*ssy by crashing online university lectures. Along the way, they must find a virtual copy of the famous "book of rules" and reconnect with their absentee fathers. Produced by Craig Healy ("Silver Linings Tonight").

COVID-19: FACT OR FICTION (Quibi)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, it's often hard to find silver linings. Craig Healy ("Wedding Crashers Presents: Zoom Crashers") gets serious and breaks down the "fake news" from the "realada news" regarding Covid-19 and the ongoing national response. Guests include: Chrissy Teigan and Lil Pump.

OK ZOOMER (Peacock)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, we follow a group of genderfluid friends and their daily antics as recalled through their weekly two-hour zoom meeting. It's life, love, virtual cocktails, and sometimes, a pop-in from that weird guy who never wears pants (Craig Healy, Covid-19: Fact or Fiction")

CLIP CUP, REHEATED (Seeso 2)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, viewers have clung to comfort in their favorite retro clips from 2010s throwback series CLIP CUP (starring Craig Healy, "OK Zoomer"). Now, the cast of CLIP CUP is back for a special series of charity table reads. They might look a little older, but they can still "Quick Cup" like it was 2011!

CORONA: A LOVE STORY (Disney+)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, boy meets girl, girl likes boy, WORLDWIDE EPIDEMIC ENSUES?! Story suggested by Craig Healy ("Clip Cup Reheated")

REZOOMIONS (TVAllMaxcess+)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, nothing feels better than watching a classic flick from the 80s and 90s. But what are our favorite stars of yore doing now (besides quarantining, of course)? Craig Healy ("Corona: A Love Story") trades in the silver screen for the Zoom machine to catch up with the casts of your favorite movies. First season entries include Little Giants, Richie Rich, Homeward Bound, and Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed.

CRAIG HEALY CAN'T COOK FOR SH*T (Fuud)

During the sad and uncertain times of corona, many have tested out their skills as amateur chefs. Craig Healy ("Rezoomions") is as amateur as they come! In the debut series for Food Network's new streamer FUUD, Craig Healy must braise, brine, broil, and blanch his way to at-home cooking glory (Note: premiere to be delayed as Alison Roman is being edited out)

These series cap a banner year for Craig ("Craig Healy Can't Cook For Sh*t), following his overall deal with Spotify to produce 10 "covidcasts", the first-ever podcasts recorded entirely during the sad and uncertain times of corona.

