Crackle Premieres Season Two of Ashton Kutcher Executive Produced Series GOING FROM BROKE

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, TODAY announced inspirational guests and financial experts for season 2 of Crackle original award-winning series, Going From Broke. Executive produced by Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. the six-episode season is hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig and entrepreneur and financial expert Tonya Rapley. Going From Broke premieres on Crackle on Thursday, May 20 with new episodes launching each Thursday.

In Going From Broke, six new cast members drowning in massive debt get help from inspirational guests and financial experts to overcome their financial struggles. The inspirational guests include executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, co-founder of Resy, Empathy Wines and VaynerX Gary Vaynerchuk, actor David Costabile (Lincoln, Billions, Breaking Bad), award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and bestselling author Kim Perell, Andi Kirkegaard of Kirkie Cookies and the founder of The Scholarship System Jocelyn Paonita Pearson.

Financial experts include two-time #1 national bestselling author and speaker Rachel Cruze of Ramsey Solutions, author and financial guru Lynn Richardson, founder and CEO of Financially Wise Inc. Brittney Castro, Reverend DeForest Blake "Buster" Soaries, Jr. and SCHOOL OF ROCK president and CEO Rob Price.

"Season two of Going From Broke dives deep into the nationwide student debt crisis, and audiences will see firsthand how the financial experts and inspirational guests offer helpful solutions for those who struggle with financial burdens," said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. "Crackle is the perfect place to reach viewers who may also be struggling with debt since it's completely free and available to stream on any device."

"Debt is weighing Americans down, and student loans are the fastest-growing type of debt out there. Young people are pressing pause on their dreams like buying a home or even getting married because of their student loan debt," said Rachel Cruze, Personal Finance Expert with Ramsey Solutions. "That's why I'm so passionate about equipping people with the tools that they need to get out and stay out of debt. No matter how overwhelming your situation seems, it is possible to work your way out of debt with a little hard work and sacrifice."

Season one of Going From Broke is currently available to stream for free exclusively on Crackle and has garnered over 18 million streams. Season two is being produced by Flicker Filmworks. To learn more about the show and to follow THE JOURNEY of the cast please visit GoingFromBroke.info and use #GoingFromBroke.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here: