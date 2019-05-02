Court TV Adds More Multi-Platform Distribution

Katz Networks today announced more distribution agreements across multiple platforms for the new Court TV as the network builds to its launch on Wednesday, May 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Cable

Court TV has entered into agreements directly with more than a dozen mid-sized cable providers, including GCI Cable; Massillon Cable TV; Buckeye Cable; Skitter TV; CDE Lightband and Hotwire Communications. More MSO agreements are expected shortly. These deals are in addition to the strong local cable distribution the network has through their broadcast station affiliates.

Over-the-air

Court TV unveiled the following new over-the-air agreements, which add 48 markets:

Meredith Broadcasting will carry the network in Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee.

TEGNA will launch Court TV in Minneapolis; Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky and Spokane, Washington.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will add the network in nine markets, including San Francisco; Salt Lake City; Birmingham, Alabama and Buffalo, New York.

14 Quincy Media markets primarily across the north and Midwest will air Court TV including Madison, Wisconsin; Rochester and Duluth, Minnesota; Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Sioux City, Iowa and Binghamton, New York.

Court TV will be seen in Knoxville, Tennessee; Augusta, Georgia, Panama City, Florida and Dothan, Alabama on Lockwood Broadcast Group stations.

American Spirit will air Court TV in Toledo, Ohio.

In a previously-announced agreement, Tribune Broadcasting will carry Court TV in 22 markets, with St. Louis; Norfolk, Virginia; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Greensboro, North Carolina and New Orleans launching the network on May 8. The remaining 17 Tribune markets - including New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; Dallas-Fort Worth; Houston and Miami-Fort Lauderdale - will launch Court TV on November 1. Those launches will drive the network's over-the-air penetration to over 80 percent of the country and 25 percent on cable. Scripps, Univision and Entravision are also among the station groups carrying Court TV via broadcast.

Over-the-top

The Court TV app, featuring a live feed of the network, will be available on May 8 for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. Court TV will also be live streamed on CourtTV.com, the newly-launched site which features robust and exclusive online content - including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand.

"The response to the new Court TV from distributors, as well as advertisers and consumers alike, has been overwhelmingly positive. We are in active conversations with many more cable and satellite providers and we fully expect Court TV's availability to expand even further across all platforms in the months ahead," commented Jonathan Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Katz Networks.

For nearly two decades, Court TV brought high-profile courtroom dramas into American living rooms. Continuing that legacy, the new Court TV will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be available to be seen on cable, satellite, over-the-air and over-the-top.

The Court TV weekday schedule will kick-off daily at 9:00 a.m. ET with live gavel-to-gavel coverage of the most important and compelling trials being conducted across America. The first trial to be covered will be announced shortly. When the court recesses for the day, the pillar of the network's primetime will be Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan,weeknights from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET. Court TV lead anchor and EMMY® Award-winning legal journalist hosts the nightly show, taking viewers through the key events of the day. Joining Politan will be Court TV's team of anchors, legal correspondents and veteran crime and justice journalists along with the country's brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts who will provide legal insights, opinion and discussion and debate.

Politan leads the Court TV all-star anchor team joined by Julie Grant, Seema Iyer and Yodit Tewolde at the network desk. All four are seasoned journalists and lawyers who have successfully blended television and legal careers. Court TV's team of accomplished legal correspondents and reporters includes Chanley Painter, Ted Rowlands and Julia Jenaé. Overseeing Court TV programming are vice presidents and managing editors John Alleva and Scott Tufts, who have a combined 40 years of experience producing trials for Court TV and CNN and who wrote the book on how to produce trials on television.

The Katz Networks are targeted, demo-specific brands leading a new generation of fast-growing, multi-platform networks that super serve consumers with diverse and entertaining programming available to be seen everywhere, on cable and satellite television, over-the-air, via over-the-top services, on mobile devices and on the web. Bounce is the first and only multi-platform African-American network and features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Court TV is devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. Escapereaches women 25-54 with a brand of programming anchored in stories of crime and mystery. Grit targets men 25-54 with a lineup of western and action movies and series. Laff is devoted to comedy around-the-clock and presents contemporary off-network sitcoms and popular movies geared toward an audience of adults 18-49. Brown Sugar is the popular streaming service featuring the biggest collection of iconic African-American movies available. And "The List" is the nationally Syndicated daily news magazine program featuring everything that's trending in Pop culture.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

Include