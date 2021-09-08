Country Music Star Trace Adkins Joins FOX's MONARCH

Multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award

winner Trace Adkins has been cast in a leading role in Monarch, FOX Entertainment's highly anticipated midseason drama. Adkins joins previously announced cast members Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The series debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

In Monarch, "Texas Truthteller" and reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman (Adkins),

along with his insanely talented, but tough as nails wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown, Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

In his 25-year career in country music, Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums,

charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations, and garnered over two billion streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the

Louisiana native is known for dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances,

and has expanded his country career to include film and TV acting. He broke out in 1996 with

the debut album Dreamin' Out Loud, cracking the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart

with "Every Light In the House Is On," and following with the #1 smash "This Ain't (No Thinkin'

Thing)."