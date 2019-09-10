Conor Maynard to Perform at Nickelodeon's KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS in Abu Dhabi

Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) are pleased to today announce their latest addition for THE LINEUP of the NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS Abu Dhabi - British singer, songwriter and YouTuber Conor Maynard, who is now confirmed to perform at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for the year's biggest party for kids.

Maynard first came to prominence when his debut album 'Contrast' went straight to #1. It featured numerous hit singles including 'Can't Say No' and 'Vegas Girl'. He followed that with 'Covers', a collection of his takes on modern classics from the likes of Drake, Zayn and Shawn Mendes. With five Top 10 singles and a #1 album to his credit plus millions of followers at social media, Maynard is one of British music's biggest success stories. The stats speak for themselves: over 10 million monthly listeners on streaming services and over 2 billion career streams to date. He even took his talents to Broadway, to star as Charlie Price in the Tony Award-winning musical 'Kinky Boots' - following in the footsteps of Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie and Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters.

"I am so excited to be performing at the NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS in Abu Dhabi, it's always such a fun show! Here's hoping I'm not going to get slimed!" said Maynard.

Considered one of the most prominent Pop singers in the Arab world, Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki started his career back in 1997, with a series of singles in albums "Lekaa El Nogoum", "Saaedi in the American University", and "Hammaam in Amsterdam". Since then, Hamaki has gained a lot of attention, success and recognition internationally: in 2007 he won a "Platinum Award" from "EMI" for achieving the highest sales in the Middle East in 2006 with his album "Kheles El Kalam", and in 2010 he won "Best Arabian Act" at the "MTV EMAs".

"I can't wait to perform at the NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS Abu Dhabi 2019," said Hamaki "Joining such a great line-up of international and local stars is a honour and pleasure for me. See you on September 20th!"

Saudi Arabian singer and social media sensation Dyler announced he will perform at the NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS Abu Dhabi 2019 on his Instagram account on Friday. He said to his fans that he "can't wait to party" with them at the ADNEC on Sept 20th, promising "It's going to be awesome."

Dyler launched his Youtube career when he was only 12. His first hit "Samoly" reached 69 Million views on Youtube. By the age of 14, he had paid off his education and now donates 50% of his income to a cancer charity.

Moroccan band Fnaire have been hitting the stage since 2001: from the very beginning of their career, the trio enjoyed extraordinary success, reaching the top of charts in Morocco and across the whole Middle East. They collaborated with Nora Fatehi on the Arabic version of the Indian song "Dilbar," the soundtrack from John Abraham's "Satyameva Jayate" movie.

"The NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS Abu Dhabi are going to be incredible and we can't wait to perform on that stage with Nora! See you there!" said Fnaire.

Maynard, Hamaki, Fnaire and Dyler join previously announced performers Jason Derulo, also host of the show together with the co-host Haifa Beseisso, Aminux, Maritta, Al-Waleed Hallani and Nora Fatehi.

Saeed Al Saeed, Destination Marketing Director at DCT Abu Dhabi said: "We are delighted to announce the ever-growing line-up of experiences to the agenda of Abu Dhabi Family Week. With performances from global super stars, both residents and visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the best in entertainment. With a full week of family friendly experiences, which will undoubtedly see visitors to the capital increase, Abu Dhabi continues to further cement its role as a leading destination for unforgettable experiences."

"We are really excited to announce that Conor Maynard, Mohamed Hamaki and Dyler will be joining the performer lineup at this year's show, and having Fnaire on stage with Nora Fatehi is another GREAT NEWS for our show. They are all great additions to the NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS in Abu Dhabi, which is set to be an unmissable show with performances by regional and internationally successful stars," said Tracey Grant, VP content and channels for VIMN Middle East.

For the first time in the market, the NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS Abu Dhabi 2019 will be recorded on September 20th at ADNEC and will air on Nickelodeon on OSN in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain on September 24th at 17:00 UAE/16:00 KSA, and later premiere globally on Nickelodeon channels in the US, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, India, China, Philippines and Pakistan.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 is part of Abu Dhabi Family Week, a 10-day programme of fun-packed, educational events dedicated to children's and family entertainment organised by DCT Abu Dhabi. Additional activities include the brand new The World of Nickelodeon, a three-day Nickelodeon activation taking place from 19th to 21st of September at ADNEC.

The World of Nickelodeon will be the place to go for families and kids, where they can meet their favourite Nickelodeon characters and experience the real world of Nickelodeon in person. The World of Nickelodeon will feature a variety of play areas like a PAW PATROL branded area, PAW PATROL skills circuit, the Slime Zone, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR experience and pizzeria, SpongeBob museum, SpongeBob mini golf, SpongeBob arcades and SHIMMER AND SHINE activities. Children can also interact with all their favourite Nickelodeon characters like Dora, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol's Chase and Marshall, and SpongeBob, as well as attend live entertainment shows and musical performances. Visit https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/76202/the-world-of-nickelodeon to biy your ticket and learn more!

Both NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS Abu Dhabi and The World of Nickelodeon will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Tickets for the first NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS Abu Dhabi and The World of Nickelodeon are limited and they will go fast. Visit the Nickelodeon KCA Abu Dhabi website to secure your attendance: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/76201/kids-choice-awards-abu-dhabi-2019

Kids can vote for their favourite artists on Nickelodeon's digital site https://kca.nickelodeonarabia.com/, on Instagram using the hashtag of their favourite nominee or via the Nickelodeon Play app. For more info about how the vote works and to purchase tickets, please visit Nickelodeon KCA Abu Dhabi website: https://kca.nickelodeonarabia.com/





