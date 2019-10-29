Conan O'Brien and Team Coco Bringing a Series of Stand-up Specials to HBO Max

Announced today from the stage at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day, Conan O'Brien and Team Coco will be bringing five all-new stand-up specials to the direct-to-consumer platform launching in spring 2020. As part of O'Brien's joint venture with WarnerMedia announced last year, THE SPECIALS will launch exclusively on HBO Max and will feature talent handpicked by O'Brien.



O'Brien will host two specials that feature short sets from multiple up-and-coming comics while also curating one-hour-long sets from three comedians. In addition to those five specials, HBO Max has purchased the rights to a one-hour special from comedian James Veitch, also produced by Team Coco.



"Partnering with our very own king of comedy for these specials was a no-brainer as we build up premium content for HBO Max" said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV. "Delivering laughs and discovering comedic talent is what Team Coco is all about."





