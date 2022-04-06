Comedy Series TEN PERCENT to Premiere on Sundance Now and AMC+

Sundance Now is set to release the first season of the upcoming original comedy series Ten Percent. The show's two-episode premiere is set for Friday, April 29 on Sundance Now and AMC+. An encore airing of the first episode will debut linearly on BBC AMERICA Sunday, May 1 with one episode weekly thereafter. From BAFTA winner John Morton (Twenty Twelve, W1A), Ten Percent is based on the original acclaimed and buzzy French series Call My Agent! and follows the small London talent agency of Nightingale Hart as it struggles to adapt in an ever-changing industry. After tragedy strikes the company, the personal and professional lives of the agents and assistants are thrown into turmoil. But duty calls - their celebrity clients are in constant need of help from their agents, with issues ranging from marital problems to over-commitment to lingering method acting to stage fright. As the Nightingale Hart agents deal with the incessant demands of their jobs, they'll also find themselves dealing with more off-screen drama than they ever expected.

Series stars include Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), Lydia Leonard (Last Christmas, Absentia), Maggie Steed (Chewing Gum, Elizabeth Is Missing), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Patrick Melrose), Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off the Boat), Hiftu Quasem (Killing Eve), Fola Evans-Akingbola (Black Mirror), Rebecca Humphries (The Crown), Harry Trevaldwyn (The King), Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones, Notting Hill), Natasha Little (Night Manager), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve, Sex Education), Eleonore Arnaud (Nu) and Academy Award® winner Jim Broadbent (Iris, Game of Thrones).

Ten Percent will also feature cameos from Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty, Trainspotting), Helena Bonham Carter (The Harry Potter franchise, The Crown), Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, An Education), Dominic West (The Crown, The Affair), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Jessica Oyelowo (The Water Man), David Oyelowo (Nightingale, Selma), Emma Corrin (The Crown, Misbehaviour), Himesh Patel (Don't Look Up!, The Luminaries), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Tenent), and David Harewood (Blood Diamond, Supergirl).

