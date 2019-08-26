Comedy Central Renews DRUNK HISTORY and Inks First-Look Deal with Derek Waters

Comedy Central and Derek Waters signed a first look all-media deal, with the #1 brand in comedy also picking up a 16-episode seventh season of Waters' Emmy® Award-winning series Drunk History, it was announced today by Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content, Comedy Central.

In partnership with Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new studio-production arm partnering with comedy's best writers, producers and on-screen talent, Waters will develop compelling, premium comedy content for TV and digital platforms. Waters and his production company Be Nice or Leave joins an impressive roster of talent with first look deals for CCP, including Paulilu, the production company from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs; Anthony King; Irony Point, the production company from Daniel Powell and Alex Bach; and Stuart Miller.

"Derek Waters has repeatedly proven his comedic genius as a creator, actor and director across multiple platforms through our hit Drunk History. That series merely scratches the surface of his creative output and we're so excited to develop even more projects with him through Comedy Central Productions," said Babineau and Larsen.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new relationship with Comedy Central. They took a chance on me and have been fantastic in supporting DRUNK HISTORY over the past six seasons. I look forward to creating thoughtful, entertaining and hilarious programming," said Waters.

Emmy®-winning series DRUNK HISTORY is nominated for three Emmy® Awards this year (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Derek Waters for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming). Through six seasons, the series has continued to break the mold and push boundaries with fun, new ways history can be learned. DRUNK HISTORY has debuted 72 episodes, reaching an average audience of over 1 million total viewers for each new episode premiere (L+7). Including replays, more than 7.2 million minutes of Drunk Historyhave been watched on Comedy Central. Created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, DRUNK HISTORY is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, Greg Tuculescu along with Gary Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke. Monika Zielinska and Daniel Wolfberg are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Photo Credit: Comedy Central





